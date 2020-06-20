Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.07.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.78. 9,685,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.79. Nike has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.42.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nike will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,254,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $127,140,000 after buying an additional 195,237 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nike by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nike by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Nike by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Nike by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 330,284 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

