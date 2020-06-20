Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

NMR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomura from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE NMR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 234,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Nomura had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 3,406.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomura by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

