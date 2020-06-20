Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
NMR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomura from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.
Shares of NYSE NMR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 234,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.96.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 3,406.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomura by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
