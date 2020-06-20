Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,877 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of Norfolk Southern worth $81,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 33,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 85.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 426,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,340,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.26. 2,538,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,938. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.59.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.