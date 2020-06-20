Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Down 97.4% in June

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.67% of Nortech Systems worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NSYS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.91. 19,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225. Nortech Systems has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

