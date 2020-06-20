Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWN. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

NWN stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.85. 300,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.08.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $3,686,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.8% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

