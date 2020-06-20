Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. 77,747,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,756,879. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 98.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,196,000 after buying an additional 1,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8,727.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 1,124,617 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 512.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 902,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 755,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 896,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,385,000 after buying an additional 651,147 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

