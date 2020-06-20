NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.89.

NVDA stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,043,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,452,403. The firm has a market cap of $226.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $380.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,725 shares of company stock worth $45,466,318 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,046,000 after buying an additional 75,203 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

