O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 32,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,212. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.92% of O2Micro International worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

