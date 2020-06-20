Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.79.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 68,302,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,069,880. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 22,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 868.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 68,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 599,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

