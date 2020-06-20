Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 822,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,581. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ocean Power Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.