Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 111.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,845,784 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499,703 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank makes up about 3.0% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Deutsche Bank worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

NYSE:DB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.22. 3,718,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. Deutsche Bank AG has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

