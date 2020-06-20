Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Increases Position in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its position in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 145.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,659,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983,800 shares during the period. DHT accounts for approximately 2.1% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned about 1.13% of DHT worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in DHT by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,712,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after buying an additional 940,536 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Saya Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,187,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. 3,652,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,363. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -0.17. DHT Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.86 million. DHT had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 14.74%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 245.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHT. DNB Markets upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

