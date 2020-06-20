Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Invests $14.22 Million in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,217,000. Zoom Video Communications makes up 2.4% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,620,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after acquiring an additional 89,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $8,013,837.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,013,837.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 816,417 shares of company stock worth $149,849,365. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.48. 9,921,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,793,493. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,432.24, a PEG ratio of 11.78 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.64. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $243.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.14.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.