Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 528,840 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 528,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,988,000. Valero Energy makes up approximately 4.0% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 18,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

VLO traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.16. 9,537,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,803. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.95. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.