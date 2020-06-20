Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Raises Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,815,948 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862,571 shares during the period. Kinross Gold comprises approximately 3.9% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 0.46% of Kinross Gold worth $23,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,036,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,516 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994,522 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,770,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,982 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $79,059,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 881,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 398,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

KGC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 19,226,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,138,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

