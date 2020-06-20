Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Sells 264,390 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 264,390 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for about 1.8% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $10,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,817,961,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,331,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,952,000 after acquiring an additional 867,055 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,849,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,803 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in UBS Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,686,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $310,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.