OFS Capital Corp (OFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

OFS Capital has a payout ratio of 74.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

OFS Capital stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 188,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,902. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $67.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.32.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 49.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFS shares. TheStreet cut OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. OFS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

