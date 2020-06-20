Old North State Trust LLC Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $81.72. 9,316,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,532. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $81.08. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.