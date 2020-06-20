Old North State Trust LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 747,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,389,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,246,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,432,000 after buying an additional 103,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

PG traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $298.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

