Old North State Trust LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.70.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,578. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.44. The company has a market capitalization of $376.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

