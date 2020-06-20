Old North State Trust LLC Has $450,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Target by 47.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $9,378,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,524 shares of company stock worth $15,803,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $120.71. The stock had a trading volume of 655,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.87 and its 200 day moving average is $114.69. The company has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

