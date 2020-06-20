Old North State Trust LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.28.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. 39,702,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,148,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $184.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.