OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,990. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $30.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.55. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). OpGen had a negative net margin of 405.10% and a negative return on equity of 241.40%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. In Liquidation Curetis sold 165,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $408,118.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,862,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,272.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 263,419 shares of company stock worth $632,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth $40,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OpGen by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 51,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

