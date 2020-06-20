Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.92.

TNDM traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.02. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $92.95.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,265.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,808 shares of company stock worth $1,848,680 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after purchasing an additional 134,544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5,706.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125,008 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

