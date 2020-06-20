Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Purple Innovation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of PRPL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. 777,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 528.14% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $122.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 75.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 66.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,105 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

