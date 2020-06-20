Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,567,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,729,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.58. Oracle has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,287 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

