Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 31,567,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,729,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.03. Oracle has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $169.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,584,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Oracle by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,733,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $515,687,000 after buying an additional 569,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

