Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $11.60 million and $2.20 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.00 or 0.05557324 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00052089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031766 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013731 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

