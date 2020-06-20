OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of OrganiGram to a hold rating and set a $1.72 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.82.

OrganiGram stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,943,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.62 million and a P/E ratio of -9.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.31.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.