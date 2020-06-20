Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Oshkosh from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Shares of OSK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,159. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 485,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Oshkosh by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Oshkosh by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

