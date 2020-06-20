OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 355,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 80.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

