Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €42.20 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €42.20 ($47.42) price objective on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OSR. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.25 ($47.47) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.00 ($43.81).

Shares of FRA:OSR traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, hitting €42.02 ($47.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,927 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.31. Osram Licht has a fifty-two week low of €54.80 ($61.57) and a fifty-two week high of €79.42 ($89.24).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

