Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Stock analysts at Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OTIS. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.00. 6,773,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,503. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.23. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

