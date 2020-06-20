Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) PT Raised to $13.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its price objective upped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. 8,829,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,481. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,652,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 499,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 497,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.