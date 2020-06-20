Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 8,829,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,481. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

