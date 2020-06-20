Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Owens-Illinois stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,293. Owens-Illinois has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 61.87%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Owens-Illinois’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the first quarter worth $25,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the first quarter worth $87,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 17.6% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 26.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

