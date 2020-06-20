Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PPBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of PPBI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. 1,216,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.89 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

