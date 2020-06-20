PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. 4,313,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

