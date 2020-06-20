Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $24.50 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. FBR & Co dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.36.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.79. 3,620,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.93, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.37. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 693,561 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 44.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 291,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 90,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 179.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 316,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 203,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.