Pandacoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.41 Million (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 36% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

