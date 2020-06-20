Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,034 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.48% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at $1,895,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth about $2,398,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth about $2,527,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 47.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after buying an additional 162,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

PZZA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

PZZA traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.10. 737,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,505. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.