Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAG. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 530.67 ($6.75).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LON PAG traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 351.60 ($4.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,645. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 341.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 421.39. The company has a market capitalization of $901.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 217 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 555.50 ($7.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Paragon Banking Group will post 5687.0002724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barbara Ridpath bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($9,163.80).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.