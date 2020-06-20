Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PE. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Parsley Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE PE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.91. 11,058,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,069,145. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The business had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Parsley Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Parsley Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Parsley Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Parsley Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Parsley Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 81,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

