Partners Group’s (PGPHF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PGPHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $869.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 141. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $819.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $842.93. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $535.00 and a 1 year high of $985.70.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

