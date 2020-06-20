Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.20. 664,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.74. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.76, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,244 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,543. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,585.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 586,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after buying an additional 551,678 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Paylocity by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,652,000 after purchasing an additional 299,457 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238,689 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,762,000 after purchasing an additional 238,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $24,349,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

