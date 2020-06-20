Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $186.00 at Citigroup

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $145.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PYPL. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,097,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,690. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.72 and its 200-day moving average is $119.02. Paypal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.03, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter valued at $2,542,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 108.2% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 23,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Paypal by 55.2% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 8.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.