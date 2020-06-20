PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PCTEL designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions. PCTEL’s products include wireless local area network software products that simplify installation, roaming, Internet access and billing. Its subsidiary, DTI, designs, develops and distributes software-defined receivers and receiver-based products that measure, monitor and optimize the performance of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. . MAXRAD designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes innovative antenna solutions that facilitate and simplify wireless communications. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PCTI. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PC Tel from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of PC Tel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ:PCTI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 313,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,709. PC Tel has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $117.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.12.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. PC Tel had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PC Tel will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PC Tel by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in PC Tel in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PC Tel by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in PC Tel by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 514,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 189,817 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PC Tel by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 123,455 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

