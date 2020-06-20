Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PVAC. ValuEngine upgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of PVAC stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.68 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 3.94.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.58. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 59.65% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $10,664,759.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,641 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

