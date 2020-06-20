PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,848,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 369,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $131.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,306,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.97 and its 200-day moving average is $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

