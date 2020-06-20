Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Up 34.3% in June

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 94,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:PVL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 63,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,553. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

